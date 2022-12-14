JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln University Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA) recognized seven new certified law enforcement professionals at a graduation ceremony Wednesday evening.
This was the fifth class to graduate from the academy since LULETA began operations in 2021.
According to the university, Lincoln is the only Historically Black College and University to house its own police academy. Its goal is to recruit, train and educate minority law enforcement.
Police officer staffing shortages have been an issue for many police departments across the country. The Columbia Police Department is expected to enter 2023 with more vacant positions than it started 2022 with.
The Jefferson City Police Department said staffing issues are not as urgent as they once were for JCPD.
"We are continuing looking for officers, but JCPD is not hiring right now," said Lt. David Williams of JCPD.
Gary Hill, the police chief for Lincoln University, said the biggest recruiting for LULETA to combat staffing shortages is community outreach through past and present cadets.
"Our recruits have to be ambassadors for our agencies and our police academies," Hill said. "By having these frank conversations with people maybe on the fence about joining the academy, we have found that it encourages people to consider it more seriously."
Hill also said that while addressing staffing shortages in police departments is one of their priorities, he wants the recruits to dedicate their careers to improving the lives of the citizens in their communities.
"You can find crime anywhere, but can you solve problems in the community," Hill said. "So we hope that our law enforcement academy graduates go into these communities and solve problems while they're there."