Lincoln University granted law enforcement training center license

JEFFERSON CITY-- Lincoln University was officially granted a law enforcement basic training center license Tuesday, which allows Lincoln to establish the nation's first training academy at a historically Black college and university.
Governor Mike Parson and Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten signed the one-year probationary license during a ceremony at the University, following a recommendation for approval from the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission on Nov. 30.
“At a time when law enforcement agencies are working to attract more diverse officers and create agencies that look more like their communities, Lincoln University presented an ambitious plan for a law enforcement training center that could have far-reaching impacts on recruiting more minorities to policing,” Gov. Parson said. “We appreciate all the work the Lincoln University team has put into this unique effort.”
The POST Commission granted preliminary approval for the basic training academy in October. Karsten and POST staff visited the sites on Oct. 16 and Nov. 18. Reviews of planned policies and procedures proposed courses, lesson plans, instructor qualifications and the academy's advisory board were conducted.
The training academy will be part of Lincoln's criminal justice program and will allow students to pursue Missouri peace officer licenses while earning their academic degrees. It will also accept training academy recruits who are not pursing degrees.
Lincoln University says it will "strive to recruit a minimum of eight students per academy class and 16 students per academic year after the academy's first year."
The Lincoln University basic training center will be Missouri's 20th law enforcement academy to be licensed. For a look at other state licensed centers, click here.
Lincoln University plans to enroll its first recruit class in January 2021.