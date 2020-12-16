JEFFERSON CITY- Lincoln University recently implemented the nation's first training Academy at a historically Black college and University.
Lincoln University was officially granted a law enforcement basic training center license on Tuesday.
Governor Mike Parson and Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten signed the one-year probationary license during a ceremony at the University, following a recommendation for approval from the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission.
"We believe this is going to add to the diversity that we have in law enforcement, it's also going to cover a gap there that agencies are looking to recruit folks who are diverse, and to represent the communities in which we serve in Missouri," Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said.
The training academy will be part of Lincoln's criminal justice program and will allow students to pursue Missouri peace officer licenses while earning their academic degrees.
POST Commissioner and Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill told KOMU 8 News why students chose to go to the Academy at Lincoln.
"A lot of, and especially our minority students were like, it's right here. And I feel more comfortable. I think it's going to be more inclusive to people that look like me. And that's been pretty much the primary answer that we received from a lot of the people that we've interviewed," Hill said.
"Our Academy is a part-time Academy. So we'll start at 5 and out at 10, at night, Monday through Friday, and then an eight hour day on Saturday, from eight to five," Hill said.
The University is also adding a new course with curriculum covering minority community policing history.
The two-hour block of instruction would cover minority community policing from the nation's founding through the present.
According to a press release, the two-hour curriculum will become part of the mandatory basic training curriculum six months after being shared with Missouri's 20 law enforcement academies.
According to the state statute, Missouri officers must receive at least 600 hours of basic training.
"We want to give the recruits the history of law enforcement, the United States starting at the beginning or early 1600s, into where slave patrols were developed down south, which were different than the Metropolitan Police up north in New York and Boston area, their primary and different duties, going into the Civil War, after the Civil War, the Jim Crow laws are separate but equal, who enforced them into the civil rights era," Hill said.
The Peace Officer Standards, and Training (POST) Commission voted on Tuesday to require Missouri law enforcement academies to educate all law enforcement recruits in the history of policing in minority communities in the U.S.
"We're hoping to give the recruits, whether they're Black, white, Asian, Latino, an understanding of the history of policing, so that we can have a little more empathy as far as what's going on, to better serve our communities," Hill said.
Adrian Hendricks, a 4-H Youth Specialist at Lincoln, called it a historical moment.
"Lincoln University now gets to serve as a model for other universities and to leave this spearhead this kind of new partnership and this type of development amongst HBCUs, which is a very pivotal relationship that's now being built. It's historical," Hendricks said.
Lincoln University says it will "strive to recruit a minimum of eight students per academy class and 16 students per academic year after the academy's first year."
Lincoln University plans to enroll its first recruit class in January 2021.