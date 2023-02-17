Lincoln University honors long-time agriculture member with posthumous plaque

JEFFERSON CITY − Just over a year after his death, Felix Wulff is now memorialized at George Washington Carver Farm forever.
Wulff spent 35 years contributing toward Lincoln University's agriculture department. He worked as the manager of Carver farm, as well as teaching as an assistant professor at the university.
He started LU's aquaculture program, which is still running today and is the largest aquaculture program in the state. According to the university, aquaculture is the fastest-growing segment of the United States agricultural industry. The construction and design of the Carver facility is also one of Wulff's key contributions.
LU President John Moseley said Wulff's impact goes beyond those developments.
"Just trying to make it a home for our students, a home away from home," Moseley said. "He was instrumental in our students getting involved in FFA, and it helped us start many student organizations related to agriculture."
Wulff retired in 2012 and died on Feb. 4, 2022. He was a Fatima High School 1965 graduate, and then received a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from LU in 1969. He then proceeded to obtain a master of science in animal nutrition at MU in 1971.
"He and his family invested dollars into the students in form of scholarships through the university," Moseley said. "Up until his death, he was an active supporter financially for Lincoln University."
Wulff was survived by his wife Joann Frances and his daughter Lisa Wolff.
"Felix was a very gentle, kind person. Took work very seriously," Frances said. "Most of his life he lived, worked, and ate work. He loved it all the time."
Frances said the amount of community who came Friday made her happy.
"Had me reliving memories. Made me feel like yes he was a very important person to a lot of people," Frances said. "He was very important to me, and I really appreciate them all coming."