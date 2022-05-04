JEFFERSON CITY — This weekend, Lincoln University students will receive associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in more than 30 areas of study at the university's annual spring commencement ceremony.
Graduating students will be honored during ceremonies on Friday and Saturday in the university's Richardson Fine Arts Center Mitchell Auditorium, located at 710 East Dunklin Street in Jefferson City. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed, according to a news release from the university.
The ceremonies will be led by Dr. Darius Watson, the interim dean of enrollment management.
A posthumous honorary degree will also be awarded to Galveston Lee Roy Shipley. He served students at Harrison School, a Black school in Moniteau County, for 32 years — first as a teacher and later as the principal.
Shipley took summer correspondence courses from Lincoln University and the University of Missouri, which did not yet allow Black students on campus. He worked toward his degree for over 20 years.