JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University installed their 21st president, Dr. John Moseley, with an official ceremony on Friday.
Dr. Moseley has 20 years of higher education experience, including 14 years at historically Black colleges and universities. He was Lincoln University's basketball coach in 2014 and was later appointed to Athletic Director in 2016. Now he said he is excited to serve as the university's president.
"I've been at the university for nearly 8 and half years, and since I've arrived, it's been a really neat place," Moseley said. "Now I just have the opportunity to lead it, but I also know I don't have to do that alone."
He was joined by many family members and friends for the installment ceremony. Many government officials were also present to show support.
He plans to make multiple changes in the upcoming year including, "The creation of a health and security science institute on our campus, a $40 million transformation project to renovating our residence hall space."
On top of the expected changes, he said the university is going to do its very best to work hard for their students.