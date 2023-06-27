JEFFERSON CITY - NASA has awarded Lincoln University a grant to host summer camps each year for high school students from traditionally underrepresented and underserved communities.
LU is one of seven historically Black colleges and universities to receive the grants, designed to help provide a path for students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), according to a news release from the university.
As part of NASA’s Minority University Research and Education project, LU’s $424,403 grant will support two intensive camps each summer for five years, according to the release.
Each nine-day residential camp will provide hands-on experience in digital agriculture, data science and robotics for 12 students, along with activities and interaction with college professors, STEM professionals and entrepreneurs. This summer's camps will run June 24-July 2 and July 8-16.
The camps will be led by Sougata Bardhan, an assistant professor of natural resources management at LU.
"We will educate students about the most urgent scientific questions about our changing planet related to climate, agriculture, data science and robotics," Bardhan said. "This effort will provide innovative and exemplary preparation to underrepresented minority and economically disadvantaged students to pursue STEM careers and become poised to make significant contributions in science and technology.”
LU faculty members will provide instruction in agriculture, mathematics and computer science, while MU faculty will deliver content in statistics, engineering and natural resources, the news release said.