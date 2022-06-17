JEFFERSON CITY - Standardized testing is now optional for prospective students applying to Lincoln University.
Applicants can submit their application with or without ACT/SAT scores. This change to the university’s admission requirements immediately goes into effect, according to a news release.
“Making standard test scores optional is another step forward in our commitment to opening doors for students, to promoting equity, diversity and accessibility,” LU President Dr. John Moseley said.
Missouri residents are now eligible for LU with a high school diploma or GED certificate. Non-Missouri residents are admitted based on their successful completion of high school with a minimum of a 2.0 grade point average.
At the national level, the use of standardized testing has been criticized for racial disparity and bias, the news release said. The elimination of standardized testing or test-optional policies in higher education increased notably during the pandemic’s rise.
According to Moseley, standardized testing can restrict students.
“Test scores often fail to reflect what a student can achieve,” Moseley. “At Lincoln, we provide students with support needed to succeed, and that support starts with their college acceptance.”
Some LU academic programs may still require an ACT/SAT score as part of the admissions criteria .
Lincoln’s Blue Tiger Advantage scholarship is one of the programs that will require students to have an ACT/SAT score for the class of 2022. The university is working to establish a model that does not require standardized testing for incoming freshmen in fall 2023.