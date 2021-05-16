JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University President Jerald Woolfolk will leave the university after the 2020-21 academic year, according to a news release Sunday.
Woolfolk, who holds a Ph. D in urban higher education, served as president of Lincoln University for the past three years.
"I have been away from my family for many years and it is time for me to return home," Woolfolk said in the release.
During her time as President, Woolfolk oversaw the university through a pandemic and helped bring the LU Law Enforcement Training Academy into reality.
According to the release, the Board of Curators will name an interim president while they do a nationwide search for their next president.