JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln University President held a small watch party for President Joe Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration on Wednesday.
She invited members of Divine Nine chapters on campus to join her at Young Hall on Lincoln's campus. The Divine Nine are nine historically African American Greek-lettered fraternities and sororities.
Woolfolk specifically focused on sharing the message she believes Vice President Harris stands for. Harris is the first woman and person of color to assume the vice presidency.
"It not only lets me know, but it lets all of those little girls that come behind us know that they can do and be whatever they want to be. All you have to do is work hard, and stay focused," Woolfolk said.
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity member and senior Jesse Logan said today felt like another door of opportunity opening for people of color.
"The fact that we can get our name in the doors and in the seats of these people that have been running our country is definitely a stepping stone," Logan said.
Kenadee Brown is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and attended the small watch party. She is part of the same sorority Harris is a part of, as well. Brown wore her AKA shirt in light of this.
"It's showing other Black women and other women in general that you can go for something so big and so grand, and don't stop," Brown said.
Following the inauguration, President Woolfolk met with students at the dining hall on campus to spark conversations about the historical importance she sees in this day.