Lincoln University receives $25,000 in scholarship funds

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University was presented with a $25,000 check to be used for student funds at a ceremony Friday.
The funds will establish the Prince Hall Masons and Eastern Stars of Missouri Scholarship Endowment.
"I'm really truly honored that this organization has decided to support our students through scholarships," LU President John Moseley said. "As we stand here thinking about the cost of college, every bit of support that we receive goes a long way to enrich the lives of our students."
Moseley says this is the first time the university has received an endowment from this organization.
"This organization sees, just like we do, that education is an equalizer for those that we serve. So the support of the next generation to ensure that they get the level and quality of education that they need," Moseley said.
Members of Prince Hall Masons and Eastern Stars of Missouri discussed the significance of this donation.
"Our organization is a charitable organization," Keith Jefferson, a grand junior warden, said. "So to be able to give back to kids that are deserving, I wish at the time when I went to school that I had opportunities like this. Hopefully, they will come and talk to administration and find out how this scholarship can help them for anybody that's in need of money going to school."
Prince Hall Masons and Eastern Stars has annual call raffles where they pick a university to place an endowment in their name.
"We have a lot of members who are alumni of Lincoln University," Tony Fisher, senior grand warden, said. "We actually have some staff members and members in other leadership positions tie with the university. So it was an opportunity for us to not only support a place where we had a connection, but our history behind the university as well."
This is the second year this organization has placed an endowment on any university.
"Just a big shout out to the staff here. Great work, great efforts pushing together, keep doing what we need to do and hopefully we have some kids that'd be blesses from an endowment," Jefferson said.
This endowment is just the beginning of the involvement between LU and the organization.
"This is a new relationship that we've built," Justin Griffin, director of LU's advancement and annual giving, said. "So now we are a family and hoping for continued success for the partnership and the family growth to support our students."
Griffin says about 20 to 25 of Prince Hall Masons and Eastern Stars' members were present at the event Friday.