JEFFERSON CITY – Lincoln University received an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as a part of its effort to fund programs working to diversify the STEM workforce, the university announced in a news release.
The DOE's initiative intends to support opportunities for underrepresented communities working in STEM by offering grants to historically Black colleges and universities like Lincoln.
Sean Zeiger is an assistant professor of forest hydrology and watershed management at LU. He was appointed to lead the project to train a diverse workforce to work with measure and model energy, water and carbon budgets.
“The need to recruit and retain underrepresented minorities in STEM is a national security issue impacting U.S. governmental agencies of the 21st century,” Zeiger said in the release.
Zeiger will help mentor students in research studies at a site near Ashland. There, they will examine the effect of extreme weather and climate on forest-level carbon dioxide uptake and release.
The team will also develop learning materials and training modules for research activities and create a case-study curriculum.
“We’ll have sightseeing led by world-class scientists, a night of ‘glamping’ in the Great Smoky Mountains and travel to the Rocky Mountains," Zeiger said.
LU students interested in joining the program for hands-on environmental research training can contact Zeiger at ZeigerS@LincolnU.edu.