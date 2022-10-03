JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University, alongside 28 other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), is participating in a new initiative to financially support students as they transfer from education to work.
The upward mobility initiative, headed by the Strada Education Network, is strengthened by a $25 million grant to support HBCUs.
“LU is honored to have been selected by Strada Education to take part in this initiative,” Lincoln University President Dr. John B. Moseley said. “Participation in this initiative allows us to continue supporting our students — future leaders and innovators for our community — in the best ways possible.”
Throughout the past year, LU students worked with Strada Education Network to identify needs and opportunities to accelerate economic mobility for HBCU students. Strada’s initiative will focus on leadership development and provide students with scholarships and financial support to help with the costs of working internships. It will also help students create and build their professional networks and prepare them to start a career or begin graduate studies.
Twenty-eight HBCUs will join the initiative and take part in the Strada Scholars cohort this year. In the future, Strada said it plans to extend the initiative to as many HBCUs that have an interest in participating.