JEFFERSON CITY − The Lincoln University Board of Curators approved an increase in tuition, fees and room and board rates by an estimated 4% for the upcoming fall semester.
The increase takes effect on Aug. 1. and is applicable for both graduate and undergraduate students.
Sandy Koetting, vice president for administration and finance at LU, said the cost of inflation aided the Board of Curators' approval for the increase.
"We know that prices continue to increase. We've got contractual obligations," Koetting said. "While we don't want to overburden the student, we also need to ensure that we are collecting enough revenue to offset those increases in costs and those contractual obligations."
In addition, she said that the curators want to ensure their institution is competing with others.
"We want to make sure that we're competitive," Koetting said. "But at the same time, that we're providing the affordability, the opportunity, the access to [students] getting their education."
Koetting said over half of LU students qualify for Pell Grants, a subsidy the U.S. federal government provides for students who need it to pay for college.
"The annual award amount for Pell is going to be increasing," she said. "That should help soften some of the [tuition] increases that the students will be seeing."
Jaundra Bullock, a junior at LU, said even with the financial aid and some help from her family, the tuition increase affects how she plans and budgets her spending.
"I do still have to come out of my own pocket with money," Bullock said. "I have to budget more and save more in order to pay for [college]."
She plans to capitalize on working during the summer to help pay for school in the fall.
Cameron Huey, another junior, said he sees this price increase as "just another challenge."
"It definitely starts with planning," Huey said. "And understanding how much I owe inside of a financial situation. The timespan that I have to pay this off."
He recommends that other students form budgets to ensure they stay up-to date with their financial situation.
The tuition increase is not just an LU change, but rather a nationwide change seen in upper-level education institutions.
According to U.S. News, the cost of attending college has been on a "mostly upward trend for the last two decades."
It said in the past, to cut costs and limit student debt, students' could attend in-state colleges. However, that may not be enough anymore.
Data from the past 20 years shows upward trends in the average cost of tuition and fees for in-state and out-of-state students attending private and public universities.
Huey said even with the tuition increase, he believes in growing from situations you experience.
"As long as I keep pushing forward even through adversity, I'll be successful and get everything that I want and need in abundance," he said. "That's a part of the journey. I feel like that's what the journey is about."