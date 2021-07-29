JEFFERSON CITY − Lincoln University will forgive $1.5 million in student balances, according to a news release from the University.
It plans to use institutional funding from the CARES Act to eliminate the debts approximately 930 students owe from spring 2020 to summer 2021.
“Paying for college has long been a point of concern for far too many of our students, but even more so as we deal with the economic issues the pandemic has caused,” Dr. John Moseley, Interim President of Lincoln University, said. “Our founders used the funds they had to provide the opportunity of education back in 1866. We are doing the same for our students in 2021, thanks to the CARES Act. The need for opportunity never expires and we are happy to be able to continue extend that opportunity to our students.”
The University will automatically eliminate the balance from five semesters. No action is required by students, but they can expect the process to be completed by Aug. 6.
The debt elimination does not include balances owed for the upcoming fall semester, the news release said, but students should visit the Office of Financial Aid for information on how student funding from the CARES Act can be used.