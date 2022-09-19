JEFFERSON CITY − Lincoln University is celebrating Missouri's first ever Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week. The university will hold several events throughout the week, including a week long exhibit at Page Library showcasing the history of "Activism at Lincoln."
Mark Schleer, the LU archivist, said they started work on the exhibit in mid-August.
"The first thing we did was put down a timeline of events throughout Lincoln's history that could be considered supporting a cause or making a statement to be heard," Schleer said. "The one that we started with was how we got started because those founders that we had were really activists in every sense of the word."
Students and faculty will be able to attend and engage with events throughout the week. Dayshanae Hall, a freshman at LU, said she was excited to learn more about the history of her university.
"There is so much I haven't learned yet because I just got here," Hall said. "But I'm super excited to learn a lot more."
Hall said she wanted to attend as many events as she could this week.
"I do think they're going to have a lot of activities," Hall said. "I'm super, super excited to be a part of those. I think I'm going to take part in every single one."
The events of the week got started on Saturday with free admission to the Lincoln football game for attendees in HBCU apparel, and the events run through Friday.
Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate bill 718 into law in June, which established the third week in September as HBCU Week to raise awareness for HBCUs in Missouri.
LU is one of two HBCUs in the state. The other is Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis.