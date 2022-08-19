JEFFERSON CITY − Lincoln University welcomed its new students to campus Friday, as classes are set to begin Monday. Residence halls open for returning students on Saturday.
Lincoln's welcome week team includes rural agents who help with recruitment and getting new students familiar with the university. Deonna West is a graduate student and one of Lincoln's rural agents. She said Lincoln's new recruitment efforts are bringing in more students.
"Lincoln has been doing a lot more recruitment, going to different cities, being able to bring different freshman from different cities to Jefferson City to be able to experience the campus and if they like it," West said. "So just a lot more recruitment activities and getting the community and surrounding cities engaged before they can come here."
Ethan Foster, an incoming freshman, said the university's recruitment programs helped him decide to enroll at Lincoln.
"They really just showed you what Lincoln was about," Foster said. "Anything you were interested in they would help you with. They would give you pamphlets talking about all the courses they take and all the majoring you can do. And they helped you figure out anything you needed."
The 2022-2023 school year marks the first year of Dr. John Moseley's full leadership as president. Moseley was named interim president in May 2021 and was offered the full-time role in January after a nationwide search.
LU is expecting an increase in total student enrollment, thank to new first-time freshmen and transfers.
Dr. Moseley said student engagement brings in a lot of new students.
"Our students tell their own best story," Moseley said. "It's up to them to determine their success and whether or not students want to follow after them."
While Moseley said he doesn't have exact numbers just yet, Lincoln will know how many new students are enrolled after their census is completed.
This year's freshman class will also be an inaugural cohort of the university's first-year success program. The program is an initiative to improve the freshmen retention rate, the university said.
"These freshmen students, in groups of 20, will be fully immersed in a community of support from faculty and peers, sharing a cluster of classes, activities, resources and mentors — an intentional intrusive model of support," according to a news release.
The students will participate in study nights twice a week, with access to peer guides and academic coaches.