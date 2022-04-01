COLUMBIA − Roots N Blues Festival announced its lineup Friday as festival passes and single-day tickets go on sale.
The festival will take place at Stephens Lake Park from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9.
The weekend will feature a wide range of artists.
“We're continuing to expand on what we started in 2021 by exploring all corners of American Roots Music – moving away from a narrow definition and adopting a broader view of what roots music is,” Roots N Blues co-owner Shay Jasper said. “This is the most exciting, eclectic lineup yet. There will be something for everyone at Roots N Blues!”
Headliners include Grammy Award-winning artists Wilco, Chaka Khan, Bleachers, Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste.
Hippo Campus, Larkin Poe, Tank and the Bangas, Houndmouth, Cautious Clay, Jackie Venson, Steeldrivers, Jaimie Wyatt, The Dip, Brittney Spencer, Liz Cooper, Kassi Ashton, The Heavy Heavy, The Kay Brothers, Sifa, J.ARTIZ & the MO' Soul Collective, Meredith Shaw and Jen Norman are also confirmed to attend the three-day festival.
Last year's festival featured an all women-lineup under its new co-owners, Jasper and Tracy Lane. The two said they pledged to create a new Roots N Blues space where "everyone feels that they are seen and heard."
“The central focus of our vision for the future of this festival is equity – both on and off the stage,” Lane said. “We strive to remove the barriers around live music – gender, age, race, ability, and income – for our artists, staff, and audience.”
Festival passes and single-day tickets went on sale Friday at noon online.
The festival will not offer a VIP package for purchase this year. Instead, festival goers can make a $200 donation to Friends of the Festival, in addition to purchasing their three-day pass, to access lounges and up-front viewing at its two stages. Friends of the Festival was formed during the pandemic as a nonprofit committed to sustaining the festival, according to a news release.