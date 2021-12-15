PURDIN – If you drive through Linn County, the effects of last October's EF-2 tornado are hard to spot. The impact on the people there isn't.
Brandi Biggs was born and raised in Purdin. She described the sound of the tornado like a train coming through.
"We could hear the roar of the tornado," Biggs said. "Once you hear that noise you never, you know, you never forget it."
She said she and her fiancé went out to help once the storm calmed.
"That's when we started to see all the damage," Biggs said. "We actually couldn't even get through the road to get there to see what was left."
Members of the community started to help immediately after the devastation. Biggs shared photos of neighbors from across Linn County aiding the effort.
Much of the work to recover from the severe storm also went unnoticed. These images show community members who came out to help their neighbors. Courtesy of Brandi Biggs
"Everybody just kind of came out of the woodwork and were helping, making the rounds, checking on people, checking on farms, stopping and making sure everybody was okay," Biggs said.
People helped in many others ways other than just cleaning up the damage.
"Where we had went, people had brought food to feed the volunteers," Biggs said. "At Johnny Anderson's, there was 100 people out there."
Biggs also said that students at the local schools contributed to the recovery efforts.
No injuries or deaths were reported after the EF-2 tornado. Last week, an EF-3 tornado leveled communities big and small across a handful of states.
Biggs thought back on all the work that was pitched in, and how it reflects the spirit of their small town.
"You're gonna build back, you're gonna make a legacy for your kids, you're gonna stay here," Biggs said. "This is home and this is where you want to be."