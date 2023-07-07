CAMDEN COUNTY − A Linn Creek man was sentenced to a decade in prison Friday morning in connection to a December 2022 fatal crash.
Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, pleaded guilty in March to driving while intoxicated - resulting in the death of another and DWI - resulting in physical injury of another.
His sentencing hearing was held Friday afternoon, where he was sentenced to 10 years for the first charge and four years for the second charge, but the sentences will run concurrently, according to Camden County assistant prosecutor Steven Kretzer.
The crash on U.S. Highway 54 happened around 4:20 p.m. Dec. 26, 2022, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Vonderschmidt was driving east on Highway 54 when his vehicle started to travel off the right side of the road. After moving back on the road, the vehicle began to skid and crossed over into the westbound lane of traffic, the report said.
His truck struck another truck driven by Larry Graham, 75.
Graham's passenger, 73-year-old Susan Graham, was pronounced dead from her injuries sustained at Lake Regional Hospital. Larry Graham had moderate injuries, according to the report.
Vonderschmidt was arrested at the scene and released to Lake Regional where he was treated for serious injuries. He was charged in the days following the crash.