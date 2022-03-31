Linn Creek police first in the state to add Tesla to its fleet

LINN CREEK − The Linn Creek Police Department is the first department in the state to add a Tesla to its fleet.
The electric vehicle was added to the department earlier this week, KY3 reported.
Police Chief Jeff Christenson said he did his research ahead of time and believes choosing the Telsa was their best option.
"So as I looked into the Teslas, I started looking at, you know, the safety features it had, you know, for our officers, I started looking at the warranty," Christenson said. "So it's got an eight-year. 120,000 mile warranty on the battery alone."
He said police officers put about 70 miles on their cars a day, or about 12,000 miles a year.
"This car would last us, you know, a good amount of time," Christenson said.
When the department brought the proposal to the city council, it was a unanimous vote.
There are multiple places in Linn Creek where officers will be able to charge the vehicle, as well as in the department's lot, KY3 reported.