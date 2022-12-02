CAMDENTON − A Linn Creek woman has been charged after an investigation into child abuse claims.
Amanda Terbrook is charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and several infractions for child car seat violations.
According to a news release, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday night from a man who indicated he had heard from other family members that his child, who lived with the child’s mother, had suffered severe burns and that the mother had not sought medical care. The man asked deputies to respond to the home and check on the child.
Deputies responded to Canvasback Lane in the Linn Creek area where they contacted Terbrock, the mother of the child. At the scene, Terbrock reportedly refused to allow deputies to enter the home to check on the child.
Deputies said Terbrock explained the child had fallen into a wood stove approximately four or five days prior and suffered a burned hand as a result. She also told deputies she called the child’s doctor and was advised she did not need to bring the child in.
Deputies called for an ambulance and upon the advice of emergency medical technicians, Terbrock took the child to Lake Regional Hospital.
According to the release, Terbrock gave a different account of the circumstances surrounding the child’s burn and a different time frame while at the hospital.
Terbrock also reportedly admitted to investigators that she did not bring the child in for medical care immediately because she did not want to incur a large hospital bill.
Deputies then returned to the home and were allowed entry by another adult resident of the home. Their investigation revealed evidence that led to the arrest of Terbrock, the sheriff's office said.
She was taken the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.