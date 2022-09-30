CAMDEN COUNTY − A Linn Creek woman was killed in a crash in Camden County Thursday afternoon.
Teresa Richardson, 61, was driving westbound on Route A, when her Jeep Compass crossed the center of the road, traveled off the left side and struck an embankment, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Richardson's Jeep continued through the embankment and then came to a rest after hitting a tree. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Camden County medical examiner, the report said.
Richardson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
Troop F reports this as its 11th fatality for September and 59th for the year.