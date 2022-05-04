LINN - Last month, Busy Bee Learning Academy, an Osage County child care facility, was accused of distributing medicated substances to children. This is according to a document KOMU 8 obtained from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) sent to the former owner, Tonya Newbound.
The Osage County Sheriff's Department and DESE are still conducting separate investigations into this investigation.
According to DESE, Busy Bee Learning Academy had its licensed suspended on April 1. On April 20, Busy Bee's Facebook page posted, "Pop on over to Growing Minds Preschool to see the big news!"
DESE confirmed it received an application for a new child care facility by the name of Growing Minds Preschool, which has a different owner from Busy Bee Learning Academy.
DESE staff are currently reviewing the license application, the organization said in an email to KOMU 8. Per state law, the child care provider is permitted to care for up to six children without a license from DESE.
The Growing Minds Preschool has the same email and address listed on its Facebook page, as well as the same photos as the Busy Bee Facebook page.
A former Busy Bee employee told KOMU 8 her experience while working at Busy Bee Learning Academy. She said she prefers to remain anonymous so she doesn't get messages to her personal number or social media platforms.
"The boss [Newbound] wasn't really there much," she said. "She was in and out a lot."
The former employee claimed Newbound was rarely there, made excuses and didn't want to work much. As for the gummies Newbound was accused of distributing without parental permission, she said she saw them in the daycare.
"I've seen the gummies, but I don't know what they were," the former employee said. "She would give the gummies to the children and they would pretty much wind down and go to sleep pretty fast."
The former employee said the staff would question Newbound, but Newbound would say the gummies were either lavender drops or candy.
She said some of the parents and staff believed Newbound's word, and others questioned it.
"I've had parents say they believe it, and they want to go forward with Newbound in court," the former employee said. "I've had parents say if Newbound gets in trouble, that they would bail her out."
On April 1, the employee said Newbound told staff they were fired for false allegations against the daycare. The employee said she left shortly after that happened.
She said the staff wasn't treated well at Busy Bee either.
"When it came to our personal kids, if our kid was sick at school or at the daycare, Newbound would say we couldn't get off work because our kid was sick," the former employee said.
The former employee said Newbound paid the staff over Facebook and when they asked to get paychecks instead of Facebook transactions, Newbound "got mad."
The former employee said she was missing eight pay stubs.
As for Growing Minds Preschool, the new employee said she thinks Newbound could try to run the daycare again, even though Growing Minds is under a different name.
"For them [Growing Minds] to have a new owner, a new director or anything, it's weird," the former employee said.
She said it does not seem right to her since Newbound lives across the street from the daycare.
According to the Growing Minds Facebook post, Danielle Rhoads is the owner and operator. She said in the post that that daycare "hopes to be fully licensed by fall 2022."
The former employee said Rhoads and Newbound are best friends, but Rhoads said she would not call Newbound that.
"We do not have any affiliation with Busy Bee Learning Academy," Rhoads said in a phone call with KOMU 8.
Rhoads said she did not have any issues while her children attended Busy Bee Learning Academy.
KOMU 8 spoke with Daniel Rhoads, a lawyer that specializes in cases involving children in school settings.
"I have not seen anything like this before," Daniel Rhoads said. "I think it's possible the owner of the daycare did not understand the seriousness of what she was doing."
He said it's possible Newbound could suffer regulatory consequences for her actions and could escape criminal and civil liability.
"Investigations are underway, there's a lot of things we don't know," he said. "Time will tell."
It's possible the daycare did not break codified laws, according to Missouri law.
If the gummies did not contain any controlled substances, or if the children did not suffer damages, certain laws might not be applicable to this investigation, according to Daniel Rhoads.
The Osage County Sheriff's Department did not comment on this investigation as it is still active.
Newbound did not return KOMU 8's requests for comment.