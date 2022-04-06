LINN - Busy Bee Learning Academy, an Osage County child care facility, was recently accused of distributing medicated substances to children. This is according to a new document KOMU 8 obtained from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
The document states DESE suspended the operating license of the Busy Bee Learning Academy after allegations were made and an investigation ensued.
DESE is conducting its own investigation, separate from the Osage County Sheriff's Department's (OOC) investigation, which could lead to possible criminal charges.
The document is a letter addressed to Tonya Newbound, the owner of Busy Bee Learning Academy. In the April 1 letter, DESE states it was immediately suspending Newbound's child care license after conducting a complaint investigation where Newbound and a staff administrator allegedly gave unknown medication to the children.
These medications were gummies and powdered milk that Newbound allegedly gave children in order for them to fall asleep before naptime.
"These actions demonstrate that you, Tonya Newbound, d/b/a Busy Bee Learning Academy, are unwilling or unable to provide a safe environment for children," the DESE letter said.
The letter states two DESE investigators arrived to Busy Bee on March 30, where they found open gummies in the kitchen, fully accessible to children.
One of the caregiver's at the facility told the DESE investigators Newbound called the gummies "lavender candy gum drops" to give children before naptime.
The DESE letter said multiple Busy Bee caregivers were not aware of the gummies and powdered milk given to the children, but one caregiver suspects they were melatonin gummies. The caregivers did not want to lose their job for saying that, according to the document.
After the DESE investigators asked Newbound if any of the children's parents knew about the gummies and powdered milk being administered, Newbound said she did not have permission from any of the children's parents.
A parent of one of the Busy Bee children came into a local pharmacy with her 4-year-old on March 24.
"The parent stated that their child informed them that they have to take a gummy bear every day at daycare and if they don't take a nap, they get powder on their tongue and then if they still don't nap, they have to sit in the closet until naptime is over," the document said.
According to one of the parents, the pharmacy matched it to a 10 milligram melatonin gummy.
The document states the gummies and powdered milk could have contained Vicks ZzzQuil Pure Zzzs Restorative Herbal Sleep, Elderberry Gummies, and Chapter One Magnesium Men, Women, & Kids Gummies.
A local child care provider and owner of Tiger Tots, Paul Prevo, cares for children in the same age range as the Busy Bee Learning Academy. Prevo gave insight into the state protocols set in place for administering medicine to children.
"It specifically states that you have to have it in the original bottle, with the directions on how to give it, with the child's name on the bottle, and if it's a prescription, with the doctor's name on the bottle," Prevo said.
Prevo said there is also a medical authorization form that needs to be filled out by the parent to keep track of the dosages given to the child.
He said all of these requirements must be met in order to administer medication to children.
"You don't know if there's going to be some allergic reaction or if the children will be overly stimulated by such medication," Prevo said.
Prevo advises parents to be extra careful when choosing daycares for their children.
"The hardest things I say a parent has to decide is who is going to watch their child," Prevo said. "It's kind of like if you had a brand new Lamborghini, would you hand your keys over to someone you've never met before... well now you're handing your child over to a complete stranger."
Prevo said parents need to trust their gut instinct.
The DESE letter states Newbound has 10 days to appeal and hold a hearing regarding the immediate suspension of her childcare license.
The OOC refused to comment on this case as it is still an active investigation.