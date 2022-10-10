JEFFERSON CITY - A Linn man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash Sunday that left three people injured in Jefferson City.
The Jefferson City Police Department responded to the crash on the 1600 block of westbound US Highway 50 and Highway 63 around 7:30 p.m.
Police say Jason Strope, 42, crashed into the back of Katina Paternostro, 49, of Holts Summit. Paternostro's vehicle was forced into a skid, overturned and came to the rest on its side in the ditch on the north side of the road, according to a press release.
Strope's vehicle also overturned onto its roof and skidded several hundred feet westbound and came to rest in the roadway, the release said.
Paternostro and two juvenile occupants were extricated from the vehicle by members of the Jefferson City Fire Department and Cole County EMS, and transported to a local hospital for injuries.
Strope was taken into custody and investigated for suspicion of DWI.
The traffic in the area was routed onto Eastland Drive for approximately one hour while emergency crews were on the scene.
There was a second crash involving three vehicles that also occurred during this initial crash investigation, police said.