COLUMBIA − Little Libraries with free books are now scattered across mid-Missouri. Multiple community members volunteer with the nonprofit Little Free Library book exchange. Book lovers in Columbia and neighboring towns run Little Free Libraries with the goal of sharing their love for reading and helping to build the community.
Columbia resident Jennifer Pallikkathayil grew up wanting to be a librarian. One day she was driving around town and saw a tiny library offering free books for children and adults.
“It was such a great idea. I’ve loved reading my whole life,” she said. That sparked her interest in expanding book access by volunteering to create her own Little Free Library.
Named after her late mother, the Little Rachel Nelson Memorial Sharing Library celebrated its one-year anniversary this January. Pallikkathayil said she enjoyed reading with her mother, and that her mother always encouraged her to read.
Now, Pallikkathayil and other Little Free Library organizers can encourage those in the community to read as well.
“These are free resources,” Pallikkathayil said. “I just love to be able to share my love of reading with others, particularly children.”
While community unity attempts to inspire reading, some library owners have experienced their boxes being completely emptied. But that doesn’t stop Pallikkathayil from keeping a positive attitude.
“I have had all of my books wiped out a few times," Pallikkathayil said. "I was bummed at first, but then I thought you know, I don’t know the whole story. I don’t know if there was somebody like, 'Oh I needed to take these to a nursing home,' or something,” Pallikkathayil said.
In attempts to limit the ability to re-sell the books, Pallikkathayil uses a tracking system for readers to scan a QR code. This also allows her to see how far her books have traveled. She said her books have gone as far as Iowa and Chicago.
Children in the neighborhood have personally thanked Pallikkathayil for her addition to the community, and parents have also offered donations when the box is low.
“I don’t always get to see people using it so it’s really sweet and rewarding,” Pallikkathayil said.
Pallikkathayil's Little Free Library is located on Armadillo Drive in north Columbia. Other Little Free Library locations and information on how to donate books can be found on the nonprofit's website.