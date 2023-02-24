HALLSVILLE — Little Rays of Sunshine Animal Rescue hosted a fundraiser Friday at the Bob Lemone Building in the Hallsville Community Fairgrounds.
An accidental electric fired burned down the shelter in the early hours of Jan. 29, killing 26 dogs. The co-operators of the shelter, Jordan Alexander and her mom Kelly Curl, have pledged to rebuild the shelter with community support.
"It's just an amazing feeling, knowing so many people that we didn't know had reached out and said they were going to come tonight," Alexander said. "They wanted to pre-register for this, and it really touches us in ways that we can't describe. I mean, we are just forever grateful."
Friday's event featured live music from The Chan Band, a cornhole tournament, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and food. Little Rays of Sunshine received support from local companies, offering silent auction contributions and materials to build the new shelter.
Little Rays of Sunshine created a GoFundMe page that has raised over $3,200 of a $30,000 goal to rebuild the shelter. The Boone County Fire Protection District estimated the fire caused a $30,000 loss.
"The initial process, it was hard, trying to figure out even what to do next, where to start," Alexander said, "so that's when we decided to do this fundraiser. We knew we needed to do it now."
Kari Rippeto, a frequent volunteer with Little Rays of Sunshine, said although the organization won't be able to serve the same amount of dogs and families as they could with the shelter, there's still ways to help.
"I think in the near future, it will be slim. They won't be able to help as many dogs as they'd like to. But they have a lot of foster families that are willing to help. They'll take care of the dogs until they can find a home, and eventually they'll have a new facility built so they can save as many dogs as they can."
Alexander’s family founded the rescue in October 2019 and built the shelter in April 2021. Alexander said the rescue has provided for about 500 dogs and that people have contacted Little Rays of Sunshine for dog fostering rehousing services without knowing about the fire.
"We've had a lot of people reach out to us because they didn't know, looking for placements for their dogs," Alexander said. "I mean, it's non-stop, you know, how many dogs need help, so if we can help them, that's what we want to do."