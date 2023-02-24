HALLSVILLE — Little Rays of Sunshine Animal Rescue is hosting a fundraiser Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Lemone Building in the Hallsville Community Fairgrounds.
An accidental electric fired burned down the shelter in the early hours of Jan. 29, killing 26 dogs. The co-operators of the shelter, Jordan Alexander and Kelly Curl, have pledged to rebuild the shelter with community support.
Friday's event will feature live music from The Chan Band and Travis Cole, a cornhole tournament, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a food truck. Admission is $10 per person.
The Little Rays of Sunshine created a GoFundMe page that has raised over $3,200 of a $30,000 goal to rebuild the shelter.
Alexander’s family founded the rescue in October 2019 and built the shelter in April 2021. Alexander said the rescue has provided for about 500 dogs.