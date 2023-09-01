LiUNA Local 955 calls on MU to postpone outsourcing of printing services

COLUMBIA - Following MU officials' recent decision to phase out in-house printing services, LiUNA Local 955 is requesting the university postpone the outsourcing.
The union held a press conference on Friday in front of the MU Printing Services building. A current employee, a retiree, and an elected official all spoke to the crowd.
"Decisions [the university] make about employees salaries and benefits have huge impacts on our local community," Rep. Kathy Steinhoff (D-Columbia) said.
Steinhoff was formerly the president of the teacher's union in Columbia, and recognized the power that the nearly 25 workers at the Printing Services building have.
"Sometimes, however, MU's workforce decisions only impact small numbers that may go unseen but have long lasting, ripple effects," Steinhoff said. "This is one of those decisions."
MU claims that revenue from printing had declined by nearly 50% over the last decade. The university also said that equipment repairs would cause financial distress. However, in a press release prior to Friday, LiUNA Local 955 said long term concerns were "misrepresented."
"The decision to outsource was based on data collected during COVID years, and at a time when limits were being put on the department's ability to solicit more work," Steinhoff said.
The labor union believes that if MU makes policy adjustments to the services, more revenue can be generated in the future for the university.
"The amount of work we do is restricted by the university," current union member Ryan Pickerell said.
The union proposes that the university extend a one-year probation to Printing Services and implement "key changes to give them the opportunity to become fully sustainable."
Pickerell also pointed out an example at Northern Illinois University in 2021 where it outsourced all of its printing, and how MU should be cautious with potentially following suit.
"An outsourced print shop costs over 300% more than our in-house production," Pickerell said. "There's cutting costs, and there's cutting services."
Print Services is currently planning to meet with MU again next month and is hoping to overturn the university's initial decision.