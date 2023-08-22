COLUMBIA − Members of LiUNA Local 955 could see a minimum 6% pay increase after a successful vote to ratify their new union contract Sunday night. The contract now goes to the Columbia City Council for discussion and a vote.
The contract holds the potential to bring about substantial improvements in the working conditions and benefits of the city of Columbia's workforce, according to union representative Andrew Hutchinson.
LiUNA Local 955 represents about 230 service and maintenance workers for the city of Columbia, including public works, utilities and the airport, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
"We are decently excited about this, we didn't get everything we wanted, there are still some concerns regarding wage compression next year, and we still have the issue of paid family leave," Hutchinson said.
The contract includes the following, according to the union:
- Wage increases, in some cases as much as $8-per-hour in base pay. A minimum 6% increase (three steps) for all workers unless they are at the top of their scale.
- Comprehensive union orientations provided for new recruits.
- Termination of pre-employment marijuana screening for all fresh hires, excluding those not obligated to maintain a commercial driver's license as part of their role.
- Introduction of an extra 15-minute break for employees who work 10-hour shifts.
- Launch of a tiered compensation structure aimed at recognizing employees' dedication to the city over time. This approach addresses wage compression and rectifies the existing midpoint system, according to the union.
- A 'promise by city management' to collaborate with the union in reshaping attendance policies for improved equity in 2024, while also tackling wage compression issues.
The union has called for higher wages since the start of the summer. It held protests and community gatherings to call attention to their issue.
"The rallies and the community picnic that was held by union workers did this, because we know a quality workplace for us is a quality living space for the city of Columbia," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said the city still needs to approve this contract which will be brought up during the next few meetings.
"We are going to be at the next few city council meetings because we want to engage city council members about the necessity of paid family leave," Hutchinson said.