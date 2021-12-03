COLUMBIA - The annual Living Windows Festival in downtown Columbia is returning in-person Friday night, after being held virtually last year because of COVID-19.
Twenty-seven businesses plan to participate in the festival and kick off the holiday season from 6 to 8 p.m. According to The District's website, activities will include, "live performances, open houses, shopping, snowflakes on Broadway, the Magic Tree and visits with Santa."
Jessica LaHue-Spherex helps run My Secret Garden, a floral design store, with her mom. It's a business that's been apart of downtown Columbia for the past 36 years and a part of Living Windows since the very beginning.
"It's just a way to kick off the season and just enjoy kind of getting into that Christmas theme and Christmas vibe," LaHue-Spherex said.
Each participating business will choose a theme to design their window around. For My Secret Garden, the theme is Peace on Earth. LaHue-Spherex hopes this will reflect what the community needs, after years of the pandemic.
"I think everybody's been through a lot the last few years," LaHue-Spherex said. "So, I think peace on earth is just a really good theme. And we wanted to, to give back to the community this year. So excited it's back."
My Secret Garden participated virtually last year, but it hopes this year will allow more people to join in the holiday festivities.
"Just the gathering of communities, I think is something that is great that we're going to be experiencing again," LaHue-Spherex said. "Everyone being able to be out and really enjoy the creativity of our businesses downtown and us being able to give back to the community, it's just really special."