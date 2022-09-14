MOBERLY — Federal, state and local government agencies conducted a exercise Wednesday morning in Moberly simulating a transportation accident.
The exercise scenario involved a vehicle hitting a railcar, which was carrying a Naval spent nuclear fuel shipping container (which was simulated to be full but was actually empty).
"We conducted these exercises about once every two years with different locations along our shipping routes, so [we] partnered with the state of Missouri and the city of Moberly and decided this was a great place to conduct the exercise," Executive Director of Foreign and Public Affairs for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Matthew Napoli said.
Earlier today, we successfully conducted a joint transportation accident exercise in Moberly, Missouri, with federal, state, and local government agencies and a commercial rail carrier. Thank you to all of our outreach partners for a successful exercise. #EmergencyServices pic.twitter.com/LD7XsEnG2c— Naval Nuclear Laboratory (@NavalNuclearLab) September 14, 2022
More than 120 personnel from cooperating agencies put in diligent work and exhibited thorough cooperation during the exercise. Moberly Police Chief Troy Link said he was happy to provide assistance.
"I think for the purposes of this, it’s a good representation of the capabilities of 9-1-1 and our police response as well as the rest of the emergency services response," Link said. "It was good practice for our communication."
Participants in the exercise included the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Moberly Fire Department, Moberly Police Department, Norfolk Southern Railways, the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, and Naval Nuclear Laboratories, according to a press release.
"Today’s exercise also reinforced the robustness of the Navy's spent fuel shipping containers and emergency communications with state, federal, local, and railroad officials," Napoli said. "The most important part of today’s events was the knowledge gained by all parties and participants in the planning and execution of this exercise. As a team, we are better prepared for future contingencies."
Napoli said scenarios like this are "incredibly rare," but they hold practices for all contingencies to ensure that if anything ever did happen, they would be prepared to respond.
Wednesday's exercise also highlighted the Navy’s commitment to public safety and environmental stewardship associated with a shipment of Naval spent nuclear fuel.
"Training is at the heart of emergency planning all responders and participants perform admirably today and I thank them for their participation," Napoli said.
Camera crews were in attendance at Wednesday's demonstration, which will be used for future training and outreach.