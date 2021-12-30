COLUMBIA- With portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri under a a winter storm watch, state and county organizations are preparing for what may come this weekend.
While it is too soon to be able to predict the exact amounts of precipitation parts of central Missouri will receive, Boone County, Road and Bridge and the Missouri Department of Transportation are not taking this storm lightly.
HAPPENING NOW: Boone County Road and Bridge is beginning to prepare for winter weather this weekend. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/W73lmfSaJ2— Matt Paszkiewicz (@MattPasz2000) December 30, 2021
Even with a slower winter season than usual, Boone County, Road and Bridge has been preparing for months.
"Well, we actually started preparing back in October," said Greg Edington, the director of Road and Bridge maintenance. "We then get our mechanic staff to come bring equipment in and check it all out."
Each storm is different and while this weekend's is not being forecast as blizzard-like, Edington said that there is so much to each weather cycle before making decisions.
"Well it is just the ambiguity of forecasting what it is going to do," said Edington. "There are a lot of things to take into consideration like pavement temps, air temps and precipitation types."
Both Boone County Road and Bridge and MoDOT have had issues finding snowplow drivers, but MoDOT's lack of new drivers will lead to some issues this weekend.
"Our challenge this year is really about staffing, as we are still several hundred employees short of what we need," said Machelle Watkins, Central District engineer for MoDOT. "That means it could impact service."
According to Watkins, MoDOT has been able to hire new workers, but over 20% of the new hires have not been able to shadow, thus this weekend they will be shadowing instead of driving their own snow plows.
This weekend, MoDOT is offering the following tips to stay safe when driving.
- Use extreme caution while driving.
- Consult local weather forecasts where you will be driving to and from.
- Consult MoDOT's Traveler Information Map before getting on the road.
- Slow down on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses.
- If involved in a crash, stay in your vehicle and wait for assistance.
To find more safety tips, you can head to MoDOT's website.