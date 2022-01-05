COLUMBIA − With the potential for a dusting to 2 inches of snow for portions of mid-Missouri on Wednesday night through Thursday morning, local agencies are preparing for 12-hour shifts.
Missouri Department of Transportation Assistant Central District Engineer Randy Aulbur said the main difference with this storm is that it is a mid-week storm.
"We got a lot of commuter traffic going on in the middle of the event, so we just want to make sure everybody prepares for that and that they allow additional time for their trips," Aulbur said.
Aulbur said MoDOT crews will operate similar to this past weekend but they are still strategizing as they are short-staffed and unsure what the storm will bring.
"This event is a little more southern and concentrated in the southern and mid-part of the state, so we utilized a little bit of that southern workforce in the last event. We brought them up to the middle of the state to help," Aulbur said. "We won't be doing that this time and this event will kind of handle more as a regional shift."
Aulbur said crews will focus on major routes and the interstates first before working their way through other areas. Route 63, Route 54 and Route 50 are some of the major routes that MoDOT will focus their attention on right away, according to Aulbur.
"The team will be in use through the night and into the morning and they will be prepared for tomorrow's commute right away," Aulbur said.
Aulbur said if there is any doubt about getting out on the road before beginning a journey, he encourages the public to look at the MoDOT Travel Map. The KOMU 8 Traffic map is also available online and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather app.
The City of Columbia Public Works department is another crew that is planning to assist to keep roads clear and safe for drivers in the event of a storm.
Public Information Specialist John Ogan said they are planning to have a 26 person crew in at 2 a.m. to respond as needed.
Crews will focus on treating first and second priority routes first, and attention will also be given to bridges, hills and intersections. Priority routes can be found here.