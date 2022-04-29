COLUMBIA - The art community in Columbia has its own phrase and art exhibit called "For the Love of Locals." The Montminy Art Gallery, located inside the Boone County History and Culture Center, is housing this new exhibit.
Originally for just artists, the paintings showcase more than 60 local poets, authors and musicians. Those shown include Alex George, author and owner of Skylark Bookshop; J. Artiz (Joshua Runnels) artist and founder of Soul Sessions, and Rochara Knight, a singer for Rochara Knight and the Honeydoves Band.
The exhibit is made possible by the co-organization of Lisa Bartlett, Jane Mudd, Amy Stephenson, Josephine Stealey and Audrey Florey. Bartlett, Mudd, and Stephenson are the artists whose work will be displayed depicting the influential creatives in Columbia's art community.
Mary Ellen Lohmann is the director of administration and communication for the Bounty County History and Culture Center.
"The idea of this show was really to take those people that are behind the scenes, making all these creatives expressions happen, and feature them on the canvas instead," Lohmann said.
Stephenson's portraits are on display in this exhibit.
"I have high hope that this exhibit will bring together the art community and the community at large to appreciate that arts and to celebrate the people who are pictured in the painting and the work they do on a daily basis to enrich our lives with their art," Stephenson said.
The reception for the exhibit will be Saturday, April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be up until June 25.
For more information on the exhibit, visit the Boone County History and Culture Center's website.