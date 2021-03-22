COLUMBIA - The NCAA March Madness tournament kicked off on Friday, drawing in viewers from all over the country. Though not all of the media attention has been good.
An Oregon Women’s Basketball player, Sedona Prince, took to social media Thursday to express her disappointment with the equipment women’s teams were provided during the tournament held in San Antonio, Texas.
Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR— Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021
The video shows the women’s equipment, dumbbells, which only went up to 30 pounds, and yoga mats. The men’s teams, although playing at a different facility in a different city, essentially had a full gym with exercise machines and complete weight sets.
A plethora of high-profile retweeted or responded to Prince's original tweet, including NBA player Stephen Curry, who criticized the NCAA for the unfair treatment of the women’s teams on twitter.
wow-come on now! @marchmadness @NCAA yall trippin trippin. https://t.co/iCHqV3QSWA— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 19, 2021
Former Missouri women’s basketball player and current WNBA player Sophie Cunningham said in a tweet “My thighs alone weigh more than triple this.. So I’m pretty sure 30 lb. isn’t going to cut it for me.” Cunningham called the NCAA pathetic for its treatment of their athletes, a feeling shared by many.
my thighs alone weigh more than triple this.... so I’m pretty sure 30lb ain’t gonna cut it for me. @NCAA y’all can’t be serious smh🤦🏼♀️ PATHETIC. https://t.co/7ftGF1A04N— Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) March 19, 2021
Her older sister, Lindsey Cunningham, told KOMU 8 News when she first saw the incident on Twitter her initial reaction was disbelief.
“I thought it was just a joke that was going around,” Lindsey said. “I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that anyone in a leadership position would even let that happen.”
Another Missouri Women’s basketball alum, Sierra Michaelis, attended the same tournament as a junior and senior, in 2016 and 2017.
“It cuts pretty deep as a female athlete,” Michaelis said. She said the idea of Division 1 athletes only needing 30 pound weights and yoga mats was insulting.
“We practice just as much as the men’s team, we watch just as much as film as the men’s team,” Michaelis added. “And we’re still not getting the same benefits as the men’s teams get most of the time.”
Sam Schupp is a senior at Battle High School and started playing for the football team in June 2020. She was the only female football player on the team.
“I thought it was all kind of ridiculous,” Schupp said, while reinforcing that dumbbells and yoga mats would not have “done the job for those collegiate athletes.”
Prior to joining the Battle football team, Schupp played softball through sophomore year and started pole vaulting in middle school. She continues to run track during her senior year at Battle.
Many on Twitter spoke about the actions being in violation of Title IX regulations, which “requires the equal treatment of female and male student-athletes in the provisions of: (a) equipment and supplies."
Shortly after the incident went viral, the NCAA apologized during a news conference Friday for the “blemish." Executives said staff originally thought there wasn't enough space in the women’s facility for a weight room. They didn’t say, with that assumption in mind, why they didn’t find the women a facility with the proper space.
But the disparities during the tournament do not stop at equipment and training facilities. Other instances of less than equal treatment between the women's and men's team emerged over the weekend after the initial tweet.
One in particular, the “swag,” or gear, provided by the tournament for each player.
From what I have been shown it appears the swag bags that the Men receive from the @NCAA are much more substantial than the Women as well. @ncaawbb @marchmadness. C'mon NCAA do better. Be better! pic.twitter.com/tDRjI9e5UJ— Dan Henry (@danhenry3) March 18, 2021
The tournament was also heavily criticized by many for the food provided to women’s teams. Accompanying pictures show an elaborate spread of catering for the men, while the women ate pre-packaged hot meals.
Soooo not enough space for food options either, @ncaa @ncaawbb? pic.twitter.com/4gsCNObZS2— Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) March 19, 2021
In a statement on Twitter NCAA Vice President of Women’s Basketball Lynn Holzman said she took the issue personally as a former women’s basketball student-athlete.
Statement from Lynn Holzman, NCAA VP of women’s basketball.#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/gYsesS9Hky— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 18, 2021
“It’s always been my priority to make this event the best possible experience for everyone involved,” Holzman said. “We fell short this year in what we’ve been doing to prepare in the past 60 days for 64 teams to be here in San Antonio.”
On Saturday, after her original video went viral, Oregon’s Prince tweeted another video excitedly showing the new weight room in the women’s facility for the rest of this year’s tournament.
Social media is powerful. Thank you for all of y’all’s support pic.twitter.com/YR5ZNwywv6— Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 20, 2021
In a separate tweet Prince thanked the NCAA for listening to their players.
The actions of the organization in the days after the initial post went viral prompted different reactions from local athletes.
“I think it’s kind of putting out fires,” Michaelis said about the organization’s response. “It’s honestly just more insulting … that they just thought that would be okay to begin with.”
Cunningham reflected on her time at the university and said she was lucky enough to have coaches and staff that fought for their team every step of the way.
“The Mizzou community, the Columbia community, the state of Missouri, the way that they really rallied around our team,” she recalled. “That's the kind of support they deserve.”
The basketball star said she hoped this incident was an eye opener for the NCAA, and something they can use to do better in the future.
Schupp said it shouldn't have taken a viral post to bring attention to NCAA officials.
“I’m glad they did get that, but I don’t understand why it took social media, more than just women’s voices to get that,” Schupp said. “I think this was a good first step to like, awareness of the problem.”
Schupp said she admires Prince for taking the issue to social media and using her platform to bring awareness to the issue and actually give the women fitness equipment to use.
“It took millions of people to go at them, but I think there’s still a lot of things to be fixed,” she said. “I think this was a good step to start fixing those things.”