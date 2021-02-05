COLUMBIA - Local bars and restaurants are preparing to have a packed house, all while staying within COVID-19 regulations this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs look to bring the Lombardi trophy home for the second year in a row.
Many places are taking reservations to make the process easier for patrons, while others are still having a first-come, first-serve rule.
Paul Huesgen, general manager at Flat Branch Pub & Brewing in downtown Columbia, said he expects to be at near to full capacity for the game.
“People like to set up camp sort of speak,” Huesgen said. “We tend to have a lot of our regulars hunker down for the duration of the game.”
The general manager expects there to be celebrations if the Chiefs win, but thinks it will be kept under control.
"I'm sure that there will be a little bit of celebration, with some hooting and hollering, but everyone still stays pretty under control in terms of celebrations around here,” Huesgen said.
Earlier this week, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services released guidelines for Super Bowl watch parties. PHHS stressed the need to stay home for the game instead of going out.
Are you ready for some football?! If you plan on hosting or going to a Super Bowl watch party this weekend we recommend you keep yourself and others safe by wearing a mask and keeping at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. pic.twitter.com/czORtReU7h— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) February 4, 2021
Columbia health officials stated to keep within COVID-19 guidelines, restaurants should serve individual food servings and stay six feet apart, with masks on properly.
Beth Wright, the bar manager for Gold Bar & Club in downtown Columbia, said they will take reservations, but space is very minimal for social distancing.
“So its first-come, first-serve, and it has to be limited to 100 people or less in our establishment,” Wright said. “I mean obviously if you call and say me and my seven friends are coming, we’ll reserve your spot, but if you don’t call, then it’s just if we have the seating available.”
For more information on COVID-19 Super Bowl party guidelines, follow Columbia/Boone County Health Department on Facebook.