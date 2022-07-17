COLUMBIA - Downtown Columbia bookstore Peacenook aims to broaden the way residents receive information and find ways to cater to all reading levels.
Peacenook is a non-profit and volunteer based community resource center that is operated by Peaceworks. Peaceworks focuses on building bridges with people and promoting peace-building ventures. The book store has been a staple in downtown Columbia for the past 32 years.
Mark Haim has been involved with Peaceworks since 1982. He started as a volunteer and eventually became the Mid-Missouri director. Haim talked about how rewarding it has been working with the organization.
"It gives us the opportunity to share ideas and information, as well as opportunities for involvement." Haim said. "We're addressing the biggest problems humanity faces right now like climate change and nuclear weapons, war in peace and injustice in our world, and environmental catastrophes."
Haim said the organization does its best to support literacy efforts.
"We work with the United Way to provide books for school aged children and third graders on a regular basis. Our books here are geared to all different reading levels." Haim said.
According to the Department for Elementary and Secondary Education, only 45 percent of students were proficient or advanced in English. This is a drop of four points compared to the 2018 to 2019 school year.
Results have also indicated that students are far behind from where they should be. Proficiency rates for Missouri students were found to be higher in onsite and hybrid teaching rather than distanced or virtual teaching.
Haim talked about how building reading skills early on is integral.
"People need to get started young If they get way behind in their elementary school years, they often never get there." Haim said.
Haim gave praise to local organizations and school districts for their efforts to build literacy skills.
"We try to make resources available to the community but we can't do it all." Haim said. "We applaud groups like the United Way and Columbia Public Schools for working cooperatively with others to create more literacy [skills] at a young age."
On June 30, 2022, the Senate and the House passed SB681, a bipartisan bill that would require schools to start assessing students on their reading levels starting in kindergarten and offer additional support to students who are behind. Reading comprehension was originally tested in third grade.
The bill also requires the Missouri State Board of Education to establish literacy plans for Missouri, create an Office of Literacy, and provide training to teachers on reading instruction. A fund was also developed to reimburse schools for improving literacy efforts.
Haim encouraged residents to come out and visit the Peacenook to improve one's reading skills.
"If you want to build your skill levels, you can come here and you'll find some friendly people who are happy to get to know you and help you out." Haim said.
Peacenook currently offers over 5,000 books and counting on a wide range of topics.