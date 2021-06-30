HOLTS SUMMIT − There are a few things to think about as a dog owner for how to take care of your pup during big celebrations. The Fourth of July is around the corner, and a big part of celebrating Independence Day are fireworks.
Most dogs are scared of fireworks because the loud noise hurts their ears, and some dogs might run away from their houses. If the dog is not microchipped, it could be hard to find them if they run away.
Loving Paws plays an important part in taking care of dogs. Their business makes sure dogs are safe and calm during big celebrations.
“We tried to make dogs as comfortable as we can during fireworks,” Misty Matthews, owner of Loving Paws, said.
Matthews said they usually put some music, play with the dogs and close all the windows to make sure the dogs are calm. The owners made sure that the noises from the outside cannot be heard from the inside of the business.
The best thing to do before a big celebration is prepare the dog. Owners should take the dogs for a long walk during the day, play fetch outside and give them a lot of attention. This will make the dogs tired, and they will be more likely to fall sleep before the loud noises start.
For dogs that are anxious and do not go to bed, owners should play games inside the house with them, so the dogs will pay attention to the owners instead of the loud noise outside.
“Every dog is different, what work for some dogs might not work for others," Mandy Matthews, a worker at Loving Paws, said. “Every time there is loud noises outside we tried to find out what work for each dogs, for the most part dogs will stay calm if there is music playing in the background.”
For dog owners who cannot stay home with their pets while there is a big celebration, Loving Paws workers recommend mixing plain yogurt and bananas with a Kong toy. The dog will focus on the toy instead of on the loud noises outside.
“One thing dog owners must remember is, a firework display is not a safe place for a dog,” Misty said. “Dogs will be happier at home, even if they are by themselves.”
Firework can be fun for human but for dogs they are not. Fireworks scare dogs and sometimes they can act differently. Try to stay calm and help your dog feel safe.