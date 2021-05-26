COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce finally held its annual showcase event on Monday night at Rose Music Hall after it was canceled in 2020 and early 2021.
Business owners were given the chance to network and meet in-person with other owners and workers.
“This gives us a chance as we are coming out of all the regulations and coming out of COVID to kind of start that process again about bringing our businesses together,” Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said.
Up-to-date community guidelines were used at the event as people moved around the venue.
“What we follow is what is out there, so masks and social distancing are recommended,” McCormick said. “We are not requiring anything outside of what’s recommended right now.”
One business owner used the event to help with their recent employment struggles.
"I have two open positions that I'm hiring for now and sometimes it takes longer to find the right person," COMO Magazine owner Erica Pefferman said.
Pefferman said that her company has raised salaries, incorporated different benefits and given employees Friday off.
"There is a lot of things that we have added to entice people that may have been looking at choosing us over someone else," Pefferman said.