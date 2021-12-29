COLUMBIA - With the new year around the corner, businesses across the nation and in mid-Missouri have seen an increase in holiday sales, now hitting rates higher than before the pandemic.
Both online shopping and in-person shopping have seen a spike in sales this holiday season. With more people shopping in person than last year, many business have seen a rise in sales.
According to a report done by Mastercard, sales have increased significantly since 2020.
"Holiday retail sales excluding automotive increased 8.5% year-over-year this holiday season, running from November 1 through December 24," Mastercard reported.
Mastercard also called this year a "resurgent season" for many retail businesses.
"Consumers splurged throughout the season, with apparel and department stores experiencing strong growth as shoppers sought to put their best dressed foot forward,” Steve Sadove, a senior advisor for Mastercard, said.
In mid-Missouri, one local business also experienced a time of retail growth compared to before the pandemic.
Kayla Roth, the store manager of Glik's in downtown Columbia, said this year has been a complete turnaround.
"We set a personal goal for each store and we've just almost reached it for the entire year, so this whole entire month of holiday shopping has definitely boosted us up right where I wanted to be surpassing last years goals," Roth said.
She also said this holiday season has allowed her store to surpass last year's goal of sales.
Roth said many people have been shopping in-store this year compared to 2020, and this has allowed for business to boom.
"There has been a huge surge of people shopping in-store this year compared to last," Roth said. "We're having people come in at drastic rates all throughout the week."
The number of people shopping in the store has allowed for Glik's to see sales reach numbers way above those from last year.
"We're up quite a significant amount, about 45% up from last year which is wonderful, so it's been really great this holiday season," Roth said.
With more people out and about shopping in stores, Roth said she is hopeful this surge of people will continue in the new year. She said she thinks many people will be shopping for the new spring season, which will keep business booming.
Last year's holiday season was very different, with more people shopping online than in stores. This year, retail stores across the nation, including in mid-Missouri, have had sales increase to before the pandemic as more shops are open to the public.