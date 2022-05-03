COLUMBIA - As the spring semester at the University of Missouri comes to a close on May 13, local businesses that lean on MU students for their workforce are going to be hiring again.
Many of the roughly 23,000 undergraduate students at MU are a part of the Columbia workforce. Local businesses are already having difficulty finding work, and now a significant portion of the local workforce will leave for the summer.
According to Vice President of External Affairs for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Lily White, dealing with worker shortage has already been a challenge.
"On any given day we are averaging about 6,000 job openings, and we're averaging about 3,000 people applying for a job," White said. "Even if every single one of those people found a job, assuming they weren't already working, we'd still have about 3,000 jobs open in Columbia."
The ending of MU's spring semester mainly brings a decrease in part-time employees in the community.
White said some businesses have had to get creative with changes such as shortened hours, offering remote work, or even work with teachers that have the summers off and are looking for extra work.
"It's definitely difficult and by the time the students come back in August we're always ready for them and excited to fill those jobs back up," she said. "It's always something we have to adjust to in the summer."