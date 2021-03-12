COLUMBIA - Joe Chevalier's bookshop took a hard hit in the first few months of the pandemic.
"We were closed for about three months. Our business took a hit of about 50%," Chevalier said. "And that was really hard for us to survive."
Yellow Dog Bookshop was one of many stores competing with e-commerce giants, and the pandemic highlighted the need to level the playing field.
"I think anything that levels the playing field with Amazon is a good thing for small business in general," Chevalier said. "The more money that's spent locally, the better for everyone."
Both the Missouri House and Senate passed similar bills on Thursday that would implement a tax to online sales. It would apply to purchases from vendors without a physical presence in the state that make at least $100,000 annually in sales.
The city of Moberly implemented a local use tax several years ago. The city's Director of Finance says it has greatly benefitted the community.
"We have had a use tax in place since about 2013," Greg Hodge said. "It generates, in the neighborhood of about $575,000 to $600,000 a year."
Consumers will not pay both a sales tax and a use tax on a single purchase. The use tax would serve in place of the sales tax.
"All use taxes reflect the existing sales tax base that's already in place," Hodge said. "That's just going to level the playing field."
Chevalier noted that buying local instead helps keep the money in the community.
"The extra money is going to be in the community instead of, you know, buying another yacht for Jeff Bezos," Chevalier said.
Missouri is one of the only states not to have a use tax implemented in all municipalities. Over 200 cities in the state have a local use tax, including mid-Missouri cities Paris, Moberly, Macon and Sturgeon.
Local use taxes were shot down in Centralia and Hallsville in November 2020. The same happened to Columbia and Boone County in 2017.
Chevalier says if signed into law, he believes the funds from an online sales tax should go toward education and healthcare.