COLUMBIA- Some local businesses are offering perks to customers who choose to spend their stimulus money with them.
The IRS announced Monday the next batch of payments would be issued this week, with most hitting bank accounts on Wednesday. The first round sent over 90 million payments last week, according to the IRS.
Eric Olsen, general manager at Joe Machens Nissan, said low rates are available to customers.
"We have special rates. We have low rates available to those customers. In some cases as low as 0%," Olsen said. "With that down payment money, they are in an equity situation right away, which is a tremendous opportunity for customers to get a vehicle they've wanted for a while."
Olsen said the timing of the release of the checks has helped car owners as he said he has noticed an increase in need for car travel to work. Olsen also said that the stimulus check has helped his business tremendously.
Seth Lindenbusch, general manager of Buchroders Jewlers, said the perks at his business involve an additional $400 toward anything purchased in the store.
"The perks that we are offering currently are that we give you an additional 30% of your stimulus toward any in store purchase or repair," Lindenbusch said. "Everyone loves free money."
Lindenbusch said the extra money can go toward both repairs or any purchases made inside the jewelry store.
Joe Machens Nissan will continue their perks for the foreseeable future. The perks available at Buchroeders Jewlers will last until April 10.
If you have not received the payment, you can check on its status using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.