COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced Friday that they will hold an in-person commencement ceremony at Mizzou arena on Saturday, May 1.
The University of Missouri is also planning to have in-seat graduation during two weekends. The ceremonies will be held May 7-9 and May 14-16.
MU and Columbia College held virtual commencement ceremonies last year for 2020 graduates.
The Dean for Student Affairs at Columbia College emphasized the importance of having an in-seat ceremony for these students.
"Unfortunately for our 2020 graduates, they came in at the tail end where things were just awful," Dave Roberts, Columbia College Dean for Student Affairs, said. "So to now after a year be able to announce that we're going to be able to have an in-person commencement, we know for our students, the ability to walk across the stage at the end of this experience, especially after this year, to say I achieved this degree I've worked really hard for it is very meaningful in a very meaningful part of that academic experience."
Around this time last year is when Columbia started to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so to be able to hold these events this year is huge for local businesses.
"There's definitely been a positive reaction from knowing that there's kind of some good things on the horizon. It's been really heartening to be able to talk to some of those businesses about the possibility of events on the horizon," Megan McConachie, Strategic Communications Manager at Columbia's Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. "Our industry partners have really struggled over the past year, so we're hoping that this can be the beginning of what's going to be a really long recovery."
These weekends will offer a large boost in businesses for restaurants, hotels and shops. Many restaurants are already preparing for the weekends to come.
"Those reservations are already well underway. We are always as organized as we can be, and prepared ahead of time as we can be," Michaela Cash, front of house manager at Sycamore Restaurant, said.
Another local restaurant co-owner said he is happy to see the events take place.
"We're very excited about the idea of in person graduation, it's definitely going to be a helpful to our recovery and all the restaurant businesses I think are pretty happy to see that that's been the decision," Matt Jenne, co-owner of Addison's, said. "Last year around this time was kind of a tough time and graduation weekend is one of our most important weekends."
Many hotels in or near downtown Columbia are booking up fast. With each graduation weekend, there are very few rooms left available.