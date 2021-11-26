COLUMBIA - Since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses all across the country have dealt with shortages in supply, labor and other things needed to run a business.
As we approach the second holiday season affected by COVID-19, businesses are still struggling to get back to a sense of normalcy.
Meadow Ridge Trains and Hobbies is a hobby shop run by Curtis Trippensee in Taos, Missouri. Its main goal is to supply customers with quality electric train and RC cars equipment.
"We don't want to sell you something that breaks in a week and we can't fix. So we try to always focus on something that has parts availability, aftermarket availability, universal adaption, such as wheels and tires, things of that nature," Trippensee said.
But the availability has been a big part of the problem for Trippensee, as they've dealt with the nationwide computer chip shortage and shipping delays.
An economics professor at the University of Missouri said we've seen changes in the way things usually operate around the holiday time.
"Make sure they have the product - call ahead or visit at off hours to make sure that you are going to be able to pick up a product," Marty Steffens said.
While these strategies may seem like the obvious way of going about holiday shopping, the wait times for these supplies keep getting longer and longer.
"An ETA isn't really an ETA at this point. They don't stay consistent with anything," Trippensee said.
He expects to see a rise in potential customers on Black Friday and ahead of Christmas, but he urges people to think ahead and try to get ahead of the game.
Another business that has been hit hard by delays is Yellow Dog Bookshop in downtown Columbia. The bookstore focuses on both used and new books, but owner Joe Chevalier said those newer titles have been harder to get ahold of.
"New books have gotten trickier to come by, really in the last year, year and a half. Especially I'm seeing right now hot sellers are out of stock more quickly and taking longer to come back in," Chevalier said.
They also have seen delays with books they've been looking to acquire for weeks now.
"Just today I had a book get pushed back for delivery again for the third time," Chevalier said.
Another strategy that some businesses have employed is trying to order their supplies in bulk.
With the holidays around the corner, some businesses are still facing staffing shortages that could impact customers' ability to get their shopping done quickly and efficiently.
"So you're going to wait in long lines at stores, perhaps, you know, grocery stores or the big box stores," Steffens said.
She said to check the stock of stores that you plan on shopping at early and often ahead of the big holiday sales.