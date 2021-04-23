Local businesses, students prepare for prom weekend

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools District will host in-person prom this year, with the first two this Saturday.
Many local restaurants have spent the week preparing for an influx of reservations this weekend. Park Restaurant & Bar's co-general manager said it's been a month of preparation.
"It's been kind of like a return to normalcy while still really practicing our safety measures," Joshua Anderson said. "We'll be making sure our guests are not only having fun, but having fun in a really safe environment as well."
Anderson says the restaurant is completely booked for this weekend because of high school proms and University of Missouri graduation ceremonies.
"It's probably going to be the biggest weekend in the history of this restaurant," Anderson said. "There's nothing we love more than making an impact on people's celebrations."
Anderson also said they're happy to help this year's CPS seniors have some return to normalcy.
Many seniors are eager to be able to attend prom before they graduate. One Battle High School senior says she feels lucky to have this weekend with her class.
"I'm extremely lucky because a lot of friends of mine last year did not have this opportunity," Asia Smith said. "I feel honored we're able to have a prom this year. It's very limited, of course, but it's something."
Smith said ending the year together means even more after the challenges caused by the pandemic.
"This year is very stressing, very altered, very different," she said. "Some folks were able to hold onto it, others weren't able to manage as much or as well. I feel like this is a much deserved celebration."
CPS will have in-person prom events this weekend and next weekend:
- Rock Bridge High School will hold prom at Rock Bridge High School, Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m.
- Battle High School will hold prom at the MU Health Care Farmer's Market Pavilion, Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m.
- Hickman High School will hold prom Saturday, May 1, at the Columbia Country Club from 8 to 10 p.m.
According to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, CPS has talked with the health department to make sure proper COVID-19 and other safety precautions are in place.