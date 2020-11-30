COLUMBIA - The Monday after Thanksgiving is usually a time for Peggy Jean's Pies in Columbia to unwind from its busiest week of the year.
But as online shopping rises during the pandemic, the shop is trying something new by offering a 'Cyber Monday' deal for the first time.
"I'm glad that we thought of it," Rebecca Miller, the owner of Peggy Jean's Pies, said. "It was literally just on Saturday, I was like 'wait a second, I think I can figure it out, let's make a code for Cyber Monday.'"
"It was received so well, I couldn't get over it," Miller said. "It was fun to see. We really just worked hard on doing it to make sure it worked right, and then had zero expectation for what would happen. And we've just been inundated with orders."
Miller said the pandemic has forced her business to do more and more online.
"We've just tried to balance ourselves out to be prepared for whatever the request might be."
The Windy Nest boutique in Boonville has been open for just under a year. This is the shop's first Cyber Monday, and owner Cheri Schwartz said navigating a new business through the pandemic has been tricky.
"We had not planned originally to have an online presence with ordering capabilities this year. But when COVID hit and we had to close down in March we started working on a website and got that up fairly quickly."
The Windy Nest extended its Black Friday sales through Cyber Monday. Schwartz said deciding what sales to put out there and how to present her business online is a time-consuming process.
"There's a lot of people out there vying for your business," Schwartz said. "We've found the more personable we can make it and relatable, potential customers are looking for that."