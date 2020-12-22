COLUMBIA – Fifth Street Christian Church will hand out free meals Dec. 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. to help parents who can’t afford Christmas dinner for their children.
“That makes my heart feel good. That we are still able to do something,” church member Alvin Cobbins said.
The church is the oldest African American congregation in Columbia at 159 years old. It started a food giveaway program over the summer using community donations.
Fifth Street works together with others in the Feed the Community Ministry. The congregation hands out bagged lunches for children who can't receive food in school due to online learning. But Cobbins said they are not too picky when it comes to giving.
“And it makes us feel good to know or say, ‘Ma’am or sir, even though you asked for three for the kids, how about we give you four that way you can have lunch with your children.’ And to see their faces light up, it’s fantastic, and we know that there is God there,” Cobbins said.
The need for food in central Missouri has only increased since the summer as the pandemic continues to make an impact.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri said it is confident the demand for food is higher now than it was over the summer. It served over 2,000 more people in October 2020 than October 2019. A projection by Feeding America estimates over 20,000 more people in the food bank’s service area are food insecure now than in 2018.
“We are always trying to help out whenever we can,” church volunteer Calvin Kelly Jr. said.
The congregation hands out 200 to 300 meals every time it hosts the drive thru pickup. Cobbins said it is a miracle, and he has no intent to stop now.
“We have a motto, ‘If there is a mouth that is hungry, we will feed it,’” Cobbins said.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” meal recipient and local barber Albert Butler said. “Nobody should miss a meal.”
Cobbins’ grandson, 12-year-old Katrell Banks, joins his grandpa to help other children like himself in the area.
“They can just come here and get something to eat, and we’re not going to deny you,” Banks said.
“He has a spirit for volunteering, and I want him to understand that it is always better to give than receive,” Cobbins said. “We don’t have a lot, but we would give what we have.”
Cobbins said he is going to grocery stores to try and gather enough donations for 300 meals to give out to families on Dec. 23.
The Christmas food giveaway will be on Fifth Street, in front of the church. Information on how to donate can be found on the church’s Facebook page.